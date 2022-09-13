Americus Hotel robbery suspect arrested after wild foot chase in Allentown
ALLENTOWN, Pa. (CBS) – Police have arrested a robbery suspect after a wild foot chase in Allentown. Police say 41-year-old Samuel Santiago-Delgado robbed the Americus Hotel and its guests at knifepoint.
CBS3 was told police chased the suspect through the streets and into a creek after the suspect allegedly jumped off the Linden Street bridge.
There is no word on what or how much was allegedly stolen by Santiago-Delgado.
CBS3 was also told the suspect may have dropped more than $300 on the street as he attempted to get away.
