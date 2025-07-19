Man beaten, robbed at Superlodge in New Castle, Delaware, state police say

Teen shot in Strawberry Mansion, new overnight curfew for some Trenton businesses┃Digital Brief

Delaware State Police are investigating an early-morning beating and robbery at a New Castle motel that ended with a man in the hospital.

Police said they were notified about a robbery at the Superlodge on West Avenue in New Castle, Delaware, at around midnight on Saturday.

Police discovered that a 44-year-old man from Newark let an unknown woman into his motel room to use the bathroom. DSP said three unknown men then went up to the room while the woman was inside. When the woman left the room, the three men then pulled out a handgun and forced the 44-year-old man back inside the room.

The three suspects hit the 44-year-old in the face with the handgun and put him in a chokehold as they demanded money and his belongings, according to police.

DSP said the three suspects then ran off with the 44-year-old's belongings. A photo or surveillance video of the alleged suspects has not yet been released.

The 44-year-old was brought to a nearby hospital; his condition was not immediately provided by state police.

Delaware State Police Troop 2 Robbery Unit is investigating the incident. Anyone with information related to the case is asked to call Detective D. Patterson at (302) 365-8404 or Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-847-3333.