Robber flees Philly Xfinity store with large sum of cash

By CBS3 Staff

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Police are investigating the robbery of an Xfinity store in the city's Wynnefield neighborhood. It happened on the morning of Oct. 9 at the store on the 4500 block of City Avenue. 

Police say the suspect caught on surveillance video demanded money from employees. 

Several thousands of dollars were handed over before the thief ran off. 

First published on October 19, 2022 / 7:36 PM

