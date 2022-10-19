Robber flees Philly Xfinity store with large sum of cash
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Police are investigating the robbery of an Xfinity store in the city's Wynnefield neighborhood. It happened on the morning of Oct. 9 at the store on the 4500 block of City Avenue.
Police say the suspect caught on surveillance video demanded money from employees.
Several thousands of dollars were handed over before the thief ran off.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.