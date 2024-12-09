How Rob Nero used spray paint and iconic Philadelphia athletes to burst onto city art scene

A South Philadelphia creative has spray-painted his way to becoming one of the city's most recognizable stencil artists. His work is more than meets the eye.

Stencil artist Rob Nero is a self-proclaimed artist.

"I pretty much stick with a bold high contrast black-and-white style art," Nero said. "That reflects my personality."

It's not uncommon to see a line of people waiting to purchase some of Nero's most sought-after pieces, including stenciled posters, totes, vintage sweatshirts and T-shirts featuring iconic sports faces like Saquon Barkly and Jalen Hurts.

CBS News Philadelphia

Nero says stenciling was not his first art genre. At first, he was a graffiti street artist, tagging buildings with inspiring words like "You belong here."

"I wanted to create something that myself and everyone in the city could relate to," Nero said.

From inspiring words to the iconic 2018 Saint Nick Foles mural following the Philadelphia Eagles' Super Bowl LII win.

"The day of the parade, it went crazy," Nero said. "People were taking pictures and tagging me in it. That's really when things popped off for me."

Nero continues to spend most of his days perfecting his craft. The payoff for him is seeing the reaction of his followers.

"I'm really getting to see the people who like my art and meeting new people," Nero said.

Including Philadelphia 76ers guard Kelly Oubre Jr. at a local sporting event.

While Nero's art continues to grow a fan base, he plans to be around for a while.

"It's been a passion for my forever creating art," Nero said.