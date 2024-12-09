Watch CBS News
Local News

How Rob Nero used spray paint and iconic Philadelphia athletes to burst onto city art scene

By Wakisha Bailey

/ CBS Philadelphia

CBS News Live
CBS News Philadelphia Live

A South Philadelphia creative has spray-painted his way to becoming one of the city's most recognizable stencil artists. His work is more than meets the eye.

Stencil artist Rob Nero is a self-proclaimed artist.

"I pretty much stick with a bold high contrast black-and-white style art," Nero said. "That reflects my personality."

It's not uncommon to see a line of people waiting to purchase some of Nero's most sought-after pieces, including stenciled posters, totes, vintage sweatshirts and T-shirts featuring iconic sports faces like Saquon Barkly and Jalen Hurts.

spray-paint-artist.jpg
CBS News Philadelphia

Nero says stenciling was not his first art genre. At first, he was a graffiti street artist, tagging buildings with inspiring words like "You belong here."

"I wanted to create something that myself and everyone in the city could relate to," Nero said.

From inspiring words to the iconic 2018 Saint Nick Foles mural following the Philadelphia Eagles' Super Bowl LII win.

"The day of the parade, it went crazy," Nero said. "People were taking pictures and tagging me in it. That's really when things popped off for me."

spray-paint-artist-franklin.jpg

Nero continues to spend most of his days perfecting his craft. The payoff for him is seeing the reaction of his followers.

"I'm really getting to see the people who like my art and meeting new people," Nero said.

Including Philadelphia 76ers guard Kelly Oubre Jr. at a local sporting event.

While Nero's art continues to grow a fan base, he plans to be around for a while.

"It's been a passion for my forever creating art," Nero said.

Wakisha Bailey
Wakisha-Bailey-web-headshot-1024x576-1.jpg

Wakisha Bailey joined CBS News Philadelphia as a reporter in July 2021.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.