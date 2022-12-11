Watch CBS News
Road rage on I-95 near PHL leads to gunfire exchange

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A road rage incident on I-95 ended in a gunfire exchange on Sunday morning. Police say the incident happened around 8 a.m. on the southbound side near Exit 12. 

Police say a newer-model white Kia K5 sedan driver opened fire on a golden SUV after a dispute. The car was hit several times on the passenger door.

The Kia driver is described as male, heavy built and in his 30s

The driver of the SUV then returned fire in self-defense, officials say. The Kia driver then fled southbound taking the exits 12A and 12B.

Exit 12 is near Philadelphia International Airport.

The SUV driver did not sustain any injuries, police say.

Police are asking you to contact them if you have any information on this case. You may call 911 or (215) 452-5216.

