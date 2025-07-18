Bystander shot during road rage incident in Philadelphia's Kensington neighborhood, police say

Two people are currently in custody after shots were fired during a road rage incident and an innocent bystander was struck by a stray bullet in Philadelphia's Kensington neighborhood, police said Friday afternoon.

Officers arrived on the 600 block of East Indiana Street just before 10 a.m. for a report of a shooting. Police then secured a crime scene at the intersection of East and Indiana streets.

A gray 2014 Nissan Altima was found within the crime scene intersection, and the owner/driver told police he was in a shootout with another person who pointed a gun at him and fired shots. The driver, who had a valid permit to carry a gun, surrendered his firearm and was taken in for further investigation, police said.

A 27-year-old woman told officers she was walking on Indiana Avenue when she was shot. Police said they found the woman near B Street and Indiana Avenue with a gunshot wound to her stomach.

Then, police said a driver of a black Honda Civic was stopped on the 600 block of East Tusculum Street by highway patrol officers. The distance from East Indiana Street to East Tusculum Street is about a three-minute drive.

Police identified the driver as the offender from the shootout and brought them into custody.

The incident remains under investigation.