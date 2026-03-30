Road closures in place due to wildfire in Jackson Township, New Jersey

Crews with the New Jersey Forest Fire Service are responding to a wildfire in Ocean County, New Jersey, Monday afternoon.

In a social media post, the New Jersey Forest Fire Service said the wildfire is in the area of Mile Marker 20 on Route 195 in Jackson Township.

The fire is leading to road closures in the area, including the westbound lanes of Route 195 from Mile Marker 25 to 20.

Officials are asking people to avoid the area as crews continue to respond to the wildfire.

The incident is coming as New Jersey is entering peak wildfire season. Just last week, the New Jersey Forest Fire Service unveiled a new tower to help fight wildfires in Jackson Township.

This is a developing story. Stay with CBS News Philadelphia for updates.