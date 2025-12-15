Road closures, parking restrictions in Philadelphia for Officer Andy Chan's funeral

Road closures and parking restrictions will be in effect in Philadelphia Monday evening and Tuesday for police officer Andy Chan's funeral services.

Chan, a highway patrol officer, died in early December after being critically injured in a crash six years ago.

Parking on the following streets will also be banned during the closures. Cars parked in these zones will be relocated, according to the city.

Monday road closures

The following streets will be closed from 4 p.m. until the conclusion of the viewing procession on Monday, Dec. 15:

Ridge Avenue between Wood Street and Hamilton Street

Vine Street westbound between 8th Street and 10th Street

10th Street between Hamilton Street and Vine Street

9th Street between Callowhill Street and Wood Street

Callowhill Street between 8th Street and 11th Street

Wood Street between 9th Street and 10th Street

Tuesday road closures

The following streets will be closed from 5 a.m. until the conclusion of the service on Tuesday, Dec. 16:

18th Street between Benjamin Franklin Parkway and Vine Street

The following streets will be closed from 5:30 a.m. until the conclusion of the procession on Tuesday:

15th Street between Spring Garden Street and Callowhill Street

Broad Street between Spring Garden Street and Callowhill Street

Callowhill Street between Broad Street and 17th Street

17th Street between Callowhill and Benjamin Franklin Parkway

The following streets will be closed from 6 a.m. until the conclusion of the service on Tuesday:

Benjamin Franklin Parkway between 16th Street and 22nd Street

Vine Street between Logan Circle and 16th Street

Race Street between 16th Street and 18th Street

17th Street between Vine Street and Benjamin Franklin Parkway

19th Street between Benjamin Franklin Parkway and Cherry Street

Additional streets in the vicinity of Benjamin Franklin Parkway and Eakins Oval may be closed or detoured by Philadelphia Police as needed.

Funeral arrangements for Officer Andy Chan

There is a public viewing for Chan Monday from 6 to 9 p.m. at Holy Redeemer Chinese Catholic Church on Vine Street. Before the viewing, a Commander's March starts at 5 p.m. and runs along Wood Street from Ridge Avenue to the church.

On Tuesday, a procession from John F. Givnish Funeral Home to the Philadelphia Public Services Building at 15th and Callowhill streets is set to begin at 5:15 a.m.

At 6:15 a.m., Police Commissioner Kevin J. Bethel, officers from the Highway Patrol Unit and the Philadelphia Police executive team will march behind the caisson carrying Chan from the public services building to the Basilica of S.S Peter and Paul.

A viewing for Chan at the basilica will be open to the public from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m.

The funeral service is set to begin after the viewing. Seating in the basilica is limited to family, friends, law enforcement and dignitaries.

A large screen will be set up in front of the basilica during the funeral for those who want to watch the service outside.

Chan will be buried at Laurel Hill West Cemetery in Bala Cynwyd.

CBS News Philadelphia will stream the services on Tuesday in this article and on our YouTube channel.