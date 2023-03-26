5 dead, 2 missing after West Reading candy factory explosion

WEST READING, Pa. (CBS) -- The death toll now stands at five after crews discovered another person died at the R.M. Palmer Company factory site in West Reading following an explosion. Officials say two people are still unaccounted for and they are not giving up.

At around 10:45 a.m., first responders working at the scene at 55 S. 2nd Avenue in West Reading and found a fifth person, who was pronounced dead.

First responders continue the desperate search for survivors of the massive explosion. Early Sunday morning, a fourth person was pulled from beneath the rubble and pronounced dead.

BREAKING: West Reading Explosion: Fourth person located under debris dead. Crews still searching for three others. @CBSPhiladelphia — Jan Carabeo (@JanCarabeoCBS3) March 26, 2023

"Crews are continuing their diligent effort in sifting through the debris in order to locate any additional individuals," West Reading police chief Wayne Holben said.

The first responders are working with the Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency, special equipment, and dogs to find anyone who is still trapped.

READ: "A piece of me is missing": Family is hopeful to find sister after explosion at chocolate factory

But they say they are running out of time.

"Due to the violence of the explosion and the amount of time that has passed, the chance of finding survivors is decreasing rapidly," Fire chief Chad Moyer said.

Employees at the nearby restaurant American Diner were working Friday at around 5 p.m. when they heard the explosion.

"All of the sudden the entire building shook," server Ray Hernandez Jr. said.

"All my customers said they heard it and all the workers that were here heard it," American Diner floor manager Jean Long said.

Long lives just a block away from the scene.

"My street was all filled with UGI trucks and ambulances and the fire engines because they're working on this all night," Long said.

Officials have not confirmed what caused the explosion, but a spokesperson for UGI Utilities says there were no reports of a gas leak in the week before the explosion.

Those in the community say they'll be coming together for the impacted families.

"Once the news gets out of who's missing and who's gone, unfortunately, a lot of people will come together even if they don't know the person," Hernandez said. "They might know someone affected by it and they won't have them deal with it alone."

At this point, authorities have not identified any of the victims. A total of 10 people were hospitalized after being injured in the blast.

Six have been released.

Watch the full press conference below.