Rivers Casino Philadelphia open after brief evacuation Thursday morning

Pennsylvania State Police responded to Rivers Casino Philadelphia Thursday morning as people were evacuated from the building — though the reason why is unclear.

"Rivers Casino Philadelphia was briefly evacuated this morning out of an abundance of caution while police checked the building," a spokesperson told CBS News Philadelphia. "The property was determined to be safe, and Team Members and guests returned soon thereafter. The casino is open and operating today as usual."

Video from Chopper 3 captured Philadelphia Police blocking the entrance to the casino around 7 a.m., and several other patrol cars were stationed around the building's main entrance.

Police outside Rivers Casino Philadelphia, Thursday, Feb. 20, 2025 CBS Philadelphia

The casino is located along the Delaware River Waterfront in the city's Fishtown neighborhood.

CBS News Philadelphia has reached out to PSP for more information.

This is a developing story. CBS News Philadelphia will provide more details as updates become available.