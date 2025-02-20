Watch CBS News
Local News

Rivers Casino Philadelphia open after brief evacuation Thursday morning

By Alexandra Simon

/ CBS Philadelphia

Rivers Casino in Philadelphia's Fishtown neighborhood evacuated
Rivers Casino in Philadelphia's Fishtown neighborhood evacuated 00:19

Pennsylvania State Police responded to Rivers Casino Philadelphia Thursday morning as people were evacuated from the building — though the reason why is unclear.

"Rivers Casino Philadelphia was briefly evacuated this morning out of an abundance of caution while police checked the building," a spokesperson told CBS News Philadelphia. "The property was determined to be safe, and Team Members and guests returned soon thereafter. The casino is open and operating today as usual."  

Video from Chopper 3 captured Philadelphia Police blocking the entrance to the casino around 7 a.m., and several other patrol cars were stationed around the building's main entrance.

Police outside Rivers Casino Philadelphia, Thursday, Feb. 20, 2025
Police outside Rivers Casino Philadelphia, Thursday, Feb. 20, 2025 CBS Philadelphia

The casino is located along the Delaware River Waterfront in the city's Fishtown neighborhood.

CBS News Philadelphia has reached out to PSP for more information.

This is a developing story. CBS News Philadelphia will provide more details as updates become available.

Alexandra Simon

Alexandra Simon is a digital content producer at CBS Philadelphia. Alex started her career at CBS21 in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania before joining KARE 11 News in Minneapolis, where she covered breaking news, features and often cold weather.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.