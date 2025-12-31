Flyers beat Canucks 6-3 in Rick Tocchet's return to Vancouver

Rick Tocchet walked away from the Vancouver Canucks in late April to coach the Philadelphia Flyers, joining the team where he played 11 seasons as a well-liked power forward and goal scorer.

On Tuesday, Tocchet returned to Vancouver and was recognized on the big screen midway through the first period, met by both boisterous boos and a smattering of cheers.

After falling behind 1-0 in the first, Philly's Carl Grundstrom scored the go-ahead goal early in the second period, and the Flyers gave coach Tocchet a victory against his former team, beating the Canucks 6-3 in his return to Vancouver.

Bobby Brink, Noah Cates and Travis Konecny each had a goal and an assist for the Flyers (20-11-7). Owen Tippet and Christian Dvorak also scored, and Dan Vladar stopped 32 shots.

Matvei Michkov and Trevor Zegras each had two assists.

David Kampf and Drew O'Connor each had a goal and assist for Vancouver (16-20-3). Tom Willander scored his second of the season, and Thatcher Demko made 27 saves.

After getting outshot 10-0 over the first 10 minutes, Philadelphia picked up steam and Grundstrom gave the Flyers a 2-1 lead 3:40 into the second. The Swedish winger has seven goals this season, including one in each of his last four games.

Cates and Brink both scored their 10th goal of the season, giving Philadelphia six players with double-digit goals. Montreal is the only other team with six or more double-digit goal scorers.

Kampf and Jake DeBrusk returned to the Canucks' lineup after being healthy scratches in Seattle on Monday.

Flyers: At the Calgary Flames on Wednesday, the fourth stop on a five-game trip.

Canucks: Host the Seattle Kraken on Friday.