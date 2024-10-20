AutoZone employee critically injured during multi-vehicle hit-and-run in Philadelphia

Philadelphia police looking for burglary suspects, 7 injured in shooting, more top stories

An AutoZone employee was critically injured after a truck ran a red light, striking his vehicle before crashing into several other parked cars in Port Richmond Sunday morning, police said.

The multi-vehicle crash happened just before 7:30 a.m. Sunday at the Richmond and Venango street intersection in Philadelphia's Port Richmond neighborhood.

According to police, a Dodge Ram truck, filled with at least four juveniles, was speeding eastbound on Venango Street. At the same time, a Chevrolet truck, driven by an AutoZone employee, was heading northbound on Richmond Street. The Dodge truck then ran a red light and struck the side of the Chevy truck, sending both cars sliding into five to seven unoccupied parked vehicles on the street, according to police.

Police say four juveniles wearing dark clothing, ski masks and puffy coats were seen exiting the Dodge after the crash. A white SUV following the Dodge then pulled up to the crash site, and police say the juveniles may have escaped in that car.

Investigators said the AutoZone employee, who is a 40-year-old man, was taken to Temple University Hospital by police and is said to be in critical condition.

The Crash Investigation Division is investigating the incident. Philadelphia police urge anyone with information related to the multi-vehicle crash to call them at 215-685-3180.