Wawa customers report issues after fueling up at Richboro, Pennsylvania store

RICHBORO, Pa. (CBS) -- Wawa says an equipment issue at its Richboro, Pennsylvania store led to mechanical problems for some customers who fueled up their vehicles there.

All over social media pages in Bucks County you can hear from customers who got gasoline at the Wawa on Second Street Pike - and then experienced issues leading them to take their cars to repair shops.

It's not clear what happened to cause the fuel to impact these vehicles.

Wawa said once the company learned of the issue, "we took immediate steps to correct it and we are working with our fuel equipment manufacturer to investigate and understand the issue including the timing of any potential impact."

The company added in a statement that it was "an isolated incident that may have affected a very limited number of customers."

Anyone whose vehicle was impacted is asked to fill out a claim form with the make and model of their vehicle and can be reimbursed for repairs needed.

You can click the link above to access the form on Wawa's website.

"We apologize for any inconvenience this issue may have caused. At Wawa, we have a quality fuel guarantee, and if any customer's vehicle had a mechanical problem caused by our fuel, we encourage them to visit our fuel guarantee page, to submit a claim," a Wawa spokesperson said in a statement.