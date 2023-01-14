These 4 Phillies players received 1-year deals
PHILADELPHIA (CBS/AP) -- Three Philadelphia Phillies players are back on one-year deals that they signed hours before Friday night's MLB arbitration deadline. And the Phils also signed a relief pitcher they recently acquired.
These are the deals the Phillies and players reached:
- First baseman Rhys Hoskins is back on a $12 million contract.
- Shortstop Edmundo Sosa is back on a $950,000 contract.
- Newly acquired lefty reliever Gregory Soto has signed a $3.9 million contract.
- Left-handed starter Ranger Suárez is back on a $2.95 million contract.
Hoskins, 29, hit 30 home runs in 2022 and then six more in the MLB postseason. Soto shores up a bullpen that now includes eight-time All-Star Craig Kimbrel.
Relievers Seranthony Domínguez and José Alvarado, who were key pieces throughout the Phillies' National League pennant-winning playoff run, are still unsigned and eligible for arbitration.
A total of 170 MLB players agreed to contracts Friday. Another 33 are going to arbitration.
Around the league, the biggest contracts were for the Padres' Juan Soto, who got $23 million, and the Mets' Pete Alonso, who got $14.5 million.
