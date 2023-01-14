Watch CBS News
Sports

These 4 Phillies players received 1-year deals

By CBS3 Staff

/ CBS/AP

Digital Brief: Jan. 14, 2023 (AM)
Digital Brief: Jan. 14, 2023 (AM) 02:23

PHILADELPHIA (CBS/AP) -- Three Philadelphia Phillies players are back on one-year deals that they signed hours before Friday night's MLB arbitration deadline. And the Phils also signed a relief pitcher they recently acquired.

These are the deals the Phillies and players reached:

  • First baseman Rhys Hoskins is back on a $12 million contract.
  • Shortstop Edmundo Sosa is back on a $950,000 contract.
  • Newly acquired lefty reliever Gregory Soto has signed a $3.9 million contract.
  • Left-handed starter Ranger Suárez is back on a $2.95 million contract.

Hoskins, 29, hit 30 home runs in 2022 and then six more in the MLB postseason. Soto shores up a bullpen that now includes eight-time All-Star Craig Kimbrel.

Relievers Seranthony Domínguez and José Alvarado, who were key pieces throughout the Phillies' National League pennant-winning playoff run, are still unsigned and eligible for arbitration.

A total of 170 MLB players agreed to contracts Friday. Another 33 are going to arbitration.  

Around the league, the biggest contracts were for the Padres' Juan Soto, who got $23 million, and the Mets' Pete Alonso, who got $14.5 million.

CBS3 Staff
kyw-cbs-philly.jpg

The CBS3 Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSPhiladelphia.com.

First published on January 14, 2023 / 11:36 AM

© 2023 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.