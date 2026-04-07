This Mütter Museum exhibit explores origins of American pharmacy in Philadelphia

The College of Physicians of Philadelphia and the Mütter Museum are celebrating the United States' 250th birthday with a series of exhibits showcasing the birthplace of American medicine.

The college was founded in 1787 by 24 Philadelphia-area physicians who helped set the stage for what American medicine became.

"This was really an important way that medicine was taught and shared," Sara Ray, senior director of interpretation and engagement, said, "and a professional community built during this period."

One exhibit called "Revolutionary Botany" explores the origins of the American pharmacy and how the early settlers used botanical gardens and medicinal plants to treat diseases.

"They're learning from Native Americans who have been cultivating these plants for hundreds or thousands of years in some cases," Meredith Sellers, arts and accessibility programs coordinator, said. "They're asking them about these species, how to identify them and how they use them."

A plant called skunk cabbage was used to treat asthma. Boneset was used to treat broken bones.

From this came the Pharmacopoeia, an encyclopedia of healing plants that became the first collection of recommended medicines published in 1820.

"Many of the college founders were revolutionaries," Sellers said, "and they are really setting the stage for how physicians are operating in this new country and what materials they are using."

Outside, there's a medical plant garden.

"It is kind of reflective of how plants were grouped at that time," Sellers said.

Even now, garlic is still used for heart and immune support.

"Sage, which is one a lot of folks will recognize," Sellers said. "This was used to treat things like colds."

Currently, about 25% of modern drugs come from plants. The foundation comes from Revolutionary Botany.

"You can really think about Philadelphia and the College of Physicians as being kind of the origin point of institutionalized medicine in the United States," Ray said.

The exhibit is now open, and access comes with a ticket to the Mütter Museum.