Restaurant week returning to Center City January 15 through 28

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Are there any Center City restaurants you've wanted to try? Well, now is your chance to dine at them for a discounted price.

Restaurant week returns to Center City later this month, offering foodies the chance to enjoy a prix-fixe three-course dinner or lunch.

More than 80 restaurants will offer the $40 dinner and $25 lunch discounts from Jan. 15 through Jan. 28.

Some of the restaurants include those of popular chefs, like Steven Starr's El Vez and Jose Garces' Village Whiskey and The Olde Bar.

A full list of participating restaurants and menu options is available on the Center City Districts' website.