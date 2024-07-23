Philadelphia 76ers to sign veteran guard Reggie Jackson after clearing waivers, report says

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Philadelphia 76ers plan to sign veteran guard Reggie Jackson after he clears waivers following a contract buyout with the Charlotte Hornets, ESPN reported on Tuesday.

ESPN Sources: Veteran guard Reggie Jackson — who agreed on a contract buyout with the Charlotte Hornets — plans to join the Philadelphia 76ers upon clearing waivers. pic.twitter.com/uWaWGdB5Dk — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 23, 2024

Jackson, 34, will add more depth to Philadelphia's backcourt, which features Tyrese Maxey, Kyle Lowry, Jared McCain, Kelly Oubre Jr. and Eric Gordon. Jackson joined the Hornets in July in a trade to shred salary.

Jackson brings plenty of playoff experience to the Sixers. He's played in 87 season postseason games and won the 2023 NBA Finals with the Denver Nuggets.

In the 2023-24 season, Jackson played in all 82 regular season games and averaged 10.2 points, 3.8 assists and 1.9 rebounds.

Before the two seasons with the Nuggets, Jackson played with new 76er Paul George on the Los Angeles Clippers.

During the 2020-21 playoffs, Jackson averaged 17.8 points in 19 games as the Clippers made a run to the Western Conference Finals.

Jackson also spent time with the Detroit Pistons and Oklahoma City Thunder in his NBA career.