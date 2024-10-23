Red flag warning issued for South Jersey on Thursday for increased fire danger

Officials are urging residents across the Delaware Valley to void using any outdoor flames on Thursday.

Low humidity coupled with a lack of rain and wind gusts to 30 mph will create the perfect fuel for wildfires across the area.

Fires may ignite quickly and spread rapidly. A red flag warning for this fire danger has already been issued for South Jersey between the hours of 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. Philadelphia, Southeast Pennsylvania and Delaware are not currently under the red flag warning but are at an increased risk for fires to develop quickly.

The current red flag warning may be expanded across more of the greater Philadelphia region Thursday as a weak cold front swings past and ushers in much cooler air, along with gusty winds and even drier conditions. Another weak and moisture-starved front crosses the area Saturday. There is little to no confidence that Thursday or Saturday's fronts will produce rain.

This elevated fire danger may extend into the weekend so stay vigilant.

No rain has fallen this month, and we are currently more than 6 inches below average for rain this fall season. Only 0.77 inches of rain has fallen since Sept. 1 and that last soaking rain was Aug. 6. This is now the second-longest dry streak in Philadelphia history.

The record holder is 29 days during the fall of 1874, which is a 150-year-old record.

If we reach Sunday with no measurable rainfall at Philadelphia International Airport we will tie that record and if we reach Monday, we will set a new record of 30 rainless days.