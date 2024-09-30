Some Pennsylvania counties are already approaching their best fall color. See the latest fall foliage report

Bucks County, Pennsylvania named the No. 1 fall foliage destination in the U.S.

Bucks County, Pennsylvania named the No. 1 fall foliage destination in the U.S.

There's still plenty of green on the trees, but it's only a matter of time until the leaves turn shades of red, orange and yellow.

Pennsylvania is known as being one of the best places to see fall foliage, and a few counties across the state – and parts of the country – are already starting to see their colors pop.

The Pennsylvania Department of Conservation & Natural Resources released its first Fall Foliage Report of the season earlier this month and will continue to release weekly updated maps and reports throughout the season.

In each report, all of Pennsylvania's 67 counties fall under one of six categories:

No change

Starting to change

Approaching best color

Best color

Starting to fade

Past peak

Planning a leaf peeping trip? Here's a look at which counties are starting to see a widespread change, according to the Week One fall foliage report (Sept. 26-Oct. 2):

Approaching Best Color:

Wayne

Pike

Somerset

No Change:

Lancaster

Chester

Delaware

Montgomery

Philadelphia

Bucks

Starting to Change

The remaining counties

Fall is underway and Pennsylvania is ready to put on a show! After several periods of dryness during the growing season, much-needed summer/early fall rains helped stave off leaves dropping, keeping forest canopies green.



Cold nights, coupled with prevailing dry conditions… pic.twitter.com/UW5hI7hN0v — PA Department of Conservation & Natural Resources (@DCNRnews) September 26, 2024

The Week Two report is expected to be released on Thursday, Oct. 3.

According to the PA DCNR, some much-needed rain at the end of summer and in the early weeks of fall helped keep leaves from dropping early. In a social media post, the agency said "cold nights, coupled with prevailing dry conditions during late August and early September stimulated noticeable color changes throughout Penn's Woods."