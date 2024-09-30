Some Pennsylvania counties are already approaching their best fall color. See the latest fall foliage report
There's still plenty of green on the trees, but it's only a matter of time until the leaves turn shades of red, orange and yellow.
Pennsylvania is known as being one of the best places to see fall foliage, and a few counties across the state – and parts of the country – are already starting to see their colors pop.
The Pennsylvania Department of Conservation & Natural Resources released its first Fall Foliage Report of the season earlier this month and will continue to release weekly updated maps and reports throughout the season.
In each report, all of Pennsylvania's 67 counties fall under one of six categories:
- No change
- Starting to change
- Approaching best color
- Best color
- Starting to fade
- Past peak
Planning a leaf peeping trip? Here's a look at which counties are starting to see a widespread change, according to the Week One fall foliage report (Sept. 26-Oct. 2):
Approaching Best Color:
- Wayne
- Pike
- Somerset
No Change:
- Lancaster
- Chester
- Delaware
- Montgomery
- Philadelphia
- Bucks
Starting to Change
- The remaining counties
The Week Two report is expected to be released on Thursday, Oct. 3.
According to the PA DCNR, some much-needed rain at the end of summer and in the early weeks of fall helped keep leaves from dropping early. In a social media post, the agency said "cold nights, coupled with prevailing dry conditions during late August and early September stimulated noticeable color changes throughout Penn's Woods."