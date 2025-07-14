Lifeguards head to Ventnor City, New Jersey, for Red Bull Surf and Rescue competition

Lifeguards from around the East Coast made their way to Ventnor City, New Jersey, on Monday.

"What we are basically doing is celebrating the lifeguards that guard us all summer long," Bruckner Chase, the technical director for Red Bull Surf and Rescue, said.

The best of the best when it comes to lifeguards came together to compete in Red Bull Surf and Rescue, but before the event kicked off, the National Anthem and a Coast Guard flyover took over the beach.

"This was really the birthplace of guarding our beaches and protecting our communities, so where else would we want to have it?" Bruckner said with a smile.

Twenty-eight co-ed teams competed in several rounds, including running, swimming and paddleboarding, plus a rescue challenge. A team of professional surfers were also put to the test.

Dan Lenahan and Mitch and Molly Cullen of Sea Grit, New Jersey, won the team competition. Tom O'Neil, of Riis Park, New York, won the individual men's competition. Kelsey Cummings, of the California and Diamond Beach Patrols, won the individual women's competition.

"As a surfer, I mean, we owe everything to these lifeguards looking out for us," Rob Kelly, a professional surfer living in Ocean City, New Jersey, said.

Kelly, though, was ready to win.

"I'm not going to go down without a fight so I'm here to compete," Kelly said.

Harvey Cedar Beach Patrol's Jenna Parker competed in the individual competition.

"I've come to Red Bull every year that they had it, and our team's always done really well," Parker said.

As for training, the retired U.S. triathlete said it is nonstop.

"It's early mornings and then sneaking and training at lunch time — don't tell my boss — and then workouts at the end of the day as well," Parker said.