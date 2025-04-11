Over 100 volunteers in West Philadelphia repair 11 homes in 48 hours to preserve homeownership

Volunteers, including members of Penn's Community, repair 11 homes in West Philadelphia in 48 hours

On the corner of 53rd and Delancey Street in West Philadelphia, Rudy Edge is more than just a familiar face — he's the heart of the block. At 64 years old, neighbors affectionately call him "Captain."

But he prefers another title. "I'm just a coach," said Edge.

Edge says he connected with a team of over 100 volunteers to breathe new life into the street he's called home for the past 20 years.

"It's hard work," said volunteer Craig Dillman, "but at the end of the week, you're happy about it."

For Edge, the repairs came at a crucial time. His ceiling had a major leak — a $3,500 fix. His basement sewer line was cracking — a potential $4,000 to $5,000 repair.

"I didn't have the money," he said.

This week, Edge became one of 11 homeowners receiving critical repairs through a partnership between the University of Pennsylvania and Rebuilding Together Philadelphia (RTP). The effort is funded by a $1.7 million grant aimed at preserving homeownership for West Philly residents who need it most.

"There's a lot of pressure on these folks to be able to maintain their home with prices going up," said Stefanie Seldin, CEO of RTP. "If we can take a little bit of that burden off, it's really important."

April marked a special milestone for the program: Edge's home was the 40th repaired since the initiative began in 2022.

"I'm happy to see this many people, these doors wide open, and this truck sitting here, and all these guys with tool belts going in and out of houses," said Edge.

When asked what he symbolizes in his neighborhood, Edge didn't hesitate.

"The heart. The heart," he said. "Love is here now — don't you feel? Don't you see it?"

And if home is where the heart is, Edge's heart can be found in every neighbor he's touched and every home that's now safer, stronger and still standing.