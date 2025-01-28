ReAnimator Coffee introduces Saquon Barkley roast to benefit Philadelphia public schools

After raising over $23,000 for the School District of Philadelphia with its Nick Foles blend, ReAnimator Coffee is back with another Eagles-inspired roast to celebrate the Birds' hunt for a Super Bowl ring.

ReAnimator Coffee, a specialty roaster in Philly, has released a "Rusher's Roast" in honor of Eagles running back Saquon Barkley. The coffee roaster announced the new blend shortly after the Eagles crushed Sixers owner Josh Harris' Washington Commanders in Sunday's NFC championship game. The Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs will face each other in Super Bowl LIX.

The blend is now available to buy at ReAnimator's five locations in Philadelphia or online.

"It's a light, medium roast. Some would say it's a bit like a breakfast blend," Matt Scottoline, marketing director for ReAnimator and lead singer for the Philly band Hurry, told CBS News Philadelphia. "We say there are notes of brown sugar. Some stone fruit. It's a little bit floral and sweet."

Online, ReAnimator describes Rusher's Roast as the "freshest, fastest (?) blend of coffee on planet Earth. One cup, and you'll be ready to run through any defensive line in your way."

The 250-gram bag of whole beans comes with limited-edition art from Cat Park.

Rusher's Roast is at least ReAnimator's third Eagles-related blend. First, it was "Foles-gers" for quarterback Nick Foles. Then, in 2023, the coffee shop released "Hurtscafe" for Jalen Hurts to celebrate the Birds' appearance in Super Bowl LVII, also against the Chiefs. The coffee roaster brought Foles-gers back this season for Foles' retirement.

"Since 2017, when the Eagles made and won the Super Bowl, we just wanted to be part of the excitement. We did a coffee then called Foles-gers for Nick Foles, and it was a fundraiser," Scottoline said. "We raised over $23,000 for the fund for the School District of Philadelphia. It's been something we've done periodically over time anytime there was a big Eagles event. We had to do it again."

"I think we just feel really strongly about supporting in public schools. I have a background in education pre-coffee," Scottoline added. "It's a foundation that's near and dear to us, and we're happy to keep supporting them."