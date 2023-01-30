Super Bowl bound: Buy Hurtscafe Blend coffee in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- It's a Philly thing. Continuing the high of the Eagles going to Super Bowl LVII, a specialty coffee roaster in Philadelphia has a coffee blend that Hurts so good.

ReAnimator Coffee Roaster has a Foles-gers: Hurtscafe Blend coffee for $20.

There are options for whole bean, drip grind, coarse grind, and pour-over grind. The website references the taste of the Hurtscafe Blend to be toasted almonds, brown sugar, cocoa, and most importantly, victory.

As a fan you can also know that you are supporting a good cause, $5 from every sale will go to The Fund for the School District of Philadelphia.

The Eagles will play the Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl in Arizona.

Go Birds!