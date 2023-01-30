Watch CBS News
Super Bowl bound: Buy Hurtscafe Blend coffee in Philadelphia

By Taleisha Newbill

/ CBS Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- It's a Philly thing. Continuing the high of the Eagles going to Super Bowl LVII, a specialty coffee roaster in Philadelphia has a coffee blend that Hurts so good.

ReAnimator Coffee Roaster has a Foles-gers: Hurtscafe Blend coffee for $20.

There are options for whole bean, drip grind, coarse grind, and pour-over grind. The website references the taste of the Hurtscafe Blend to be toasted almonds, brown sugar, cocoa, and most importantly, victory.

As a fan you can also know that you are supporting a good cause, $5 from every sale will go to The Fund for the School District of Philadelphia.

The Eagles will play the Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl in Arizona. 

Go Birds!

First published on January 29, 2023 / 10:27 PM

