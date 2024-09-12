Philadelphia specialty coffee roaster re-releases Foles-gers blend in honor of Nick Foles

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The best part of waking up is coffee in your cup, right?

In the spirit of good sportsmanship and a bittersweet farewell, ReAnimator Coffee, a specialty coffee roaster in Philadelphia, brought back the limited edition of a Foles-gers blend in honor of soon-to-be-retired Eagles QB Nick Foles.

Foles-gers: Retirement Edition Blend is $21 with only 1,000 Kelly Green bags available so when it's gone, it's gone, according to the ReAnimator Coffee website.

The whole bean coffee blend is described with tasting notes of brown sugar, stone fruit, and of course, victory.

"This exclusive blend is a seasonal mix of coffees from Central America and Ethiopia, crafted to deliver a balanced, sugary flavor profile that's perfect for fall," they said in a release.

The website states proceeds from the coffee sales will be donated to The Fund for the School District of Philadelphia.

The exclusive Foles-gers coffee was originally created during the Eagles' historic Super Bowl run in 2018. ReAnimator said the proceeds helped raise over $20,000 for The Fund for the School District of Philadelphia.

Foles will officially retire on Sept. 16. He announced his retirement on social media in August.

He recently broke down the "Philly Special" with another former Eagle Chris Long on the "Green Light Podcast."

This is not the only Foles-gers blend ReAnimator Coffee brewed up its sleeves. Foles-gers: Hurtscafe Blend in honor of the current quarterback Jalen Hurts was released last January ahead of Super Bowl LVII.