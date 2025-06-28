Reading, Pennsylvania adds 10 p.m. curfew for kids under 18

Rothman rink in Philly's Dilworth Park closing for season | Digital Brief

By Sydney-Leigh Brockington

Reading, Pennsylvania will enforce a juvenile curfew from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. for people under 18 unless accompanied with a guardian or responsible adult, officials announced during a Thursday press conference.

The move comes after community members called on local officials to end youth misconduct, Mayor Eddie Moran said.

Moran said that although overall crime is down in Reading, there is still work to be done. He also reiterated that this curfew isn't about punishment or arrests, but rather youth protection.

"Some of our young people are still ending up in situations that put their safety and future in risk. Families are still being impacted in ways no parent should have to face," Moran said. "That is why we are focused on prevention, support and community partnerships."

The city is also launching a working group of city employees, police department partner organizations and community leaders to help shape new, smarter safety policies and support parents.

City officials are also calling on local schools, hospitals, colleges, employers, non-profit organizations and faith-based organizations to step up and help Reading youth.

Moran said Reading previously dedicated $1 million two years ago to create a youth violence prevention group that quickly dissipated after a lack of engagement.

"Every young person deserves the opportunity to grow up safe and supported," Moran said.

Reading officials say that citations from $50 to $300 could be issued to those who repeatedly break curfew.