Allentown man riding motorcycle dies in Philadelphia crash, police say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A 22-year-old motorcyclist from Allentown was killed after he collided with an ice cream truck in Juniata Park on Saturday night, Philadelphia police said.

The incident happened at the intersection of H Street and East Hunting Park Avenue just before 10 p.m. Authorities identified the 22-year-old man as Ramon Santiago of Allentown.

Police said Santiago was heading eastbound on East Hunting Park Avenue when he collided with an ice cream truck heading southbound in the intersection. The impact of the crash caused Santiago to be thrown from the motorcycle, police said.

Santiago was taken to Temple University Hospital and pronounced dead just after 11:45 p.m., according to police.

Police said the ice cream truck, a 1995 white Chevrolet G30, was driven by a 17-year-old boy.

The crash is under investigation.