Rainy Saturday kicks off weekend in Philadelphia region before heat arrives. Here's the weather forecast.

Showers return as the weekend gets started with widespread rain expected across the region through the first half of Saturday. There will be a few areas of heavier rain through midday, but that looks most likely along and south of the I-95 corridor.

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Through the second half of the afternoon the rain will start to taper off an may even give way to some peeks of sunshine to the north and west before sunshine.

Sunday will be a much better day, but even so, an isolated pop-up shower cannot be completely ruled out. Otherwise, Sunday will be relatively pleasant with seasonable high temperatures in the middle 80s under partly sunny skies.

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NEXT big weather changes

A dangerous heatwave arrives next week. The bubble of extreme heat will affect everyone east of the Rockies. Expect many record highs and record warm lows to be challenged and broken.

Monday, we flirt with 90 degrees and by Tuesday the heat wave will definitely be underway and could stretch through the 4th of July weekend.

Wednesday, Thursday and Friday are the hottest day with highs in the upper 90's and chasing 100 degrees. The humidity will make it feel like 105-110. The record highs each day next week are 100 or above.

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Heat Advisories will likely be necessary and even Extreme Heat Warnings may be needed in response to the potentially dangerous heat.

A NEXT Weather Alert will go in to affect Wednesday and remain in effect through at least Friday.

Plan and prepare for the heat

Have somewhere cool to rest, special care for pets, check on neighbors and family, limit time outdoors, check fluid in cars.

Buildings with no AC will retain the heat. That cumulative effect of the heat after 2-5 days could be deadly for some. Travel delays are possible.

Here's your 7-day forecast:

CBS News Philadelphia

Saturday: Periods of rain. High 80, low 69.

Sunday: Isolated evening showers. High 85, low 68.

Monday: Heat wave No. 4. High 90, low 68.

Tuesday: Heating up. High 93, low 68.

Wednesday: NEXT Weather Alert: Hot and humid. High 98, low 73.

Thursday: NEXT Weather Alert: Hot and humid. High 99, low 80.

Friday: NEXT Weather Alert: Hot and humid. High 98, low 80.