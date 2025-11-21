Wet, cold start to Philadelphia Marathon weekend as rain moves in overnight. Here's the weather forecast.

Umbrellas and ponchos in the morning along with a light jacket for Saturday, more layers needed Sunday morning with temps near freezing but no umbrellas required.

Marathon Weekend

Half Marathon kicks off at 7:00 a.m. Saturday morning. Rain to start the race, tapering to showers toward the end. Start time temp: 46.

8K Race starts at 11:00 a.m. with a stray shower, otherwise drying out. Start time temp: 50.

Sunday's Full Marathon starts at 7:00 a.m. Cold and bright with sunshine. Layer up! Start time temperature: 37.

What's NEXT

Our NEXT Weather maker will arrive overnight into Saturday morning with areas of rain, but it should taper off by midday. The steadiest rain will fall between 2am and 7am Saturday. Sun may peek out by late afternoon tomorrow.

The rest of the weekend brightens up some and looks pleasant on Sunday for the Philly marathon. Chilly in the morning but bright and sunny.

Thanksgiving travel

Planning travel next week? Monday brings a mild start to your Thanksgiving week along with good travel conditions.

Another system is headed toward our area and may bring more rain Tuesday/Wednesday which could have impacts on holiday travel. Thanksgiving is trending windy and colder at this point, we'll keep you posted.

Friday looks to be even colder with gustier winds. Perhaps some hand warmers if you're headed out to shop.

Here's your 7-day forecast:

Saturday: Showers to sun. High 52, Low 48.

Sunday: Pleasant. High 56, Low 34.

Monday: Mild. High 56, Low 37.

Tuesday: P.m. showers. High 60, Low 39.

Wednesday: Showers, mild. High 63, Low 55

Thursday/Thanksgiving: Cooler. High 50, Low 41.

Friday/Black Friday: Chilly & breezy. High 44, Low 33.

