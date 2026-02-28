Rain, wintry mix returns Sunday to Philadelphia region ahead of brutal cold. Here's the weather forecast.
Sunday begins with scattered rain showers and even a wintry mix north and west of the city. Otherwise, temperatures take a tumble back to the low 40s under cloudy skies.
Behind the front that delivers the rain mix on Sunday morning, Arctic Air pushes back into the area. Monday morning, we start the day in the teens and low 20's with highs either side of freezing that day.
NEXT big weather changes
It's all about the temperature. Monday will be brutally cold with morning low in the teens and low 20's. Daytime highs will only reach the upper 20's to low 30's despite bright sunshine.
By Wednesday we bounce back to the 50's and Friday we chase the 60's for the first time since Dec. 19th.
Every day this week except Monday there is a chance of a brief wintry mix or rain showers so carry the umbrella.
Here's your 7 day forecast:
Sunday: Showers, a mix? High 41, Low 37
Monday: Mostly sunny, cold. High 37, Low 20
Tuesday: Rain and mix. High 42, Low 27
Wednesday: Mainly cloudy. High 55, Low 37
Thursday: Some sun. High 60, Low 40
Friday: More clouds than sun. High 62, Low 46
Saturday: More clouds than sun. High 70, Low 48