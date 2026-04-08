Rafael Devers homers as San Francisco Giants blank Philadelphia Phillies in series finale

Rafael Devers homered and drove in four runs as the San Francisco Giants beat Philadelphia 5-0 on Wednesday for their second consecutive shutout against the Phillies.

Tyler Mahle and four relievers combined on a four-hitter for the Giants, who blanked Philadelphia 6-0 on four hits Tuesday night behind Robbie Ray and two relievers to halt a four-game losing streak.

Willy Adames and Luis Arraez each had two hits and scored twice at the top of the batting order for San Francisco (5-8), which took two of three games from the Phillies for its second series win of the year.

Philadelphia (6-6) hasn't won a series in San Francisco since 2013.

Devers launched a three-run shot to center field off starter Aaron Nola (1-1) with two outs in the sixth inning, snapping a scoreless tie with his second homer this season.

Adames scored from first base in the eighth on a throwing error by reliever José Alvarado after he fielded Arraez's sacrifice bunt. Devers added an RBI single to make it 5-0.

Mahle pitched 5 2/3 innings, giving up three hits and four walks while striking out six. Matt Gage, Caleb Killian, Blade Tidwell and Erik Miller shut down the Phillies the rest of the way.

Gage (1-0) got two outs for his first major league win.

Nola allowed three runs and five hits in six innings. He struck out three and walked one. The right-hander had permitted four runs in his first two starts.

Mahle retired Alec Bohm on a grounder with runners at second and third to end the third.

Philadelphia acquired outfielder Steward Berroa from the Milwaukee Brewers for cash and optioned him to Triple-A Lehigh Valley.

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