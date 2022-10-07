Race for Hope has special meaning for former Philadelphia Fire Chief

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Thousands of people are expected to be at the Navy Yard on Saturday for the Race For Hope to raise money and awareness for the National Brain Tumor Society.

There will be a lot of Philly firefighters at the event, showing support for colleagues struggling with brain cancer. One has a long history with the department.

"It doesn't hurt at all," Linda Long said.

Long is talking about the contraption on her head that sends electrical impulses through her brain to hopefully contain a tumor.

"I've been through a lot of therapy and most days I'm happy," Long, said.

Long, the first female chief at the Philadelphia Fire Department, said her ordeal started with feeling dizzy.

"I went to several doctors they couldn't figure out what it was," Long said.

Long was finally diagnosed with glioblastoma last year.

"It was very, very depressing and I thought I would die soon cause often it's six months," Long said.

Long claims the tumor is related to her 31 years on the front lines, exposed to toxins.

Her first fire was the meridian in 1991.

"We were the first medic unit there," Long said.

And her last fire was the refinery in 2019.

"I had trouble breathing after," Long said.

Now after two brain surgeries, radiation and chemo, she's working with the National Brain Tumor Society, which is sponsoring Saturday's Race For Hope.

"The Hope for the hope run is to raise a lot of money to do more research in brain cancer and treatments and hopefully come up with a way to treat this better," Long said.

For now, Long is focused on enjoying simple things with her partner in Andora. She's getting used to being tethered to the head gear 24/7, hoping to defy the odds.

"This is connected to basically a large battery," Long said.

Something else she always wears – her personalized 25 year fire department medallion.

"It was wonderful memories," Long said.

A spokesperson for the Philadelphia Fire Department said they can't comment on Long's situation because it involves litigation

The Race for Hope takes place Saturday at 7:30 a.m. at the Navy Yard.