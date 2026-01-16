New Jersey high school football star R.J. Blunt turns injury and doubt into future at Temple University

Pennsauken High School senior Randall "R.J." Blount, 17, has loved basketball since he was 4 years old.

As a freshman at Collingswood High School, Blount was a starter on the school's varsity basketball team until he was convinced to give football a try.

"I had the right body for it," Blount said. "I looked the part so they threw me out there, threw me in the fire, and I fell in love with it."

His new love for football came crashing down in his sophomore year when he tore his lateral collateral ligament (LCL) in his knee. He eventually transferred to Pennsauken High School, but his first game during junior year didn't come without challenges.

"First game of the season we played Washington Township and he had 67 yards rushing," Pennsauken head coach Clinton Tabb said. "I was like, [unconvinced] — OK, we'll see."

"Me not having a sophomore year at all, and for me not play good when I finally get the chance to, it took me to a dark place," Blount said.

But in that dark place, he found the light by dedicating his focus to his craft.

"That lightbulb went off, and once it went off, there was no holding him back," Tabb said. "He averaged 150 yards per game and finished with 21 touchdowns."

He even rushed for six touchdowns in a single game that season.

"I scored our first touchdown off a crazy play," Blount said. "I got hit in the backfield, spun off somebody, broke a tackle to go down the field. It was crazy. After that, the team was hype."

"He's not selfish," Tabb said. "The game he had six touchdowns, we're on the 1-yard line. I say, 'R.J., I called a timeout so you can get this seventh touchdown.' He said, "No, let my backup get it. I'm good, coach.' He's got that Saquon [Barkley]-ness to him."

Laying aside his first love of basketball, Blount decided to run indoor and outdoor track to help his speed as a running back, leading to another successful season on the gridiron as a senior.

"As soon as the couches figured out that he could run, doors were knocking every day," Tabb said. "It's easy when your best kid is your hardest worker."

Blount committed to Temple University, and thanks to his dedication in the classroom, he finished high school early and will experience college life months in advance.