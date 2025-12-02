Philadelphia's Quinta Brunson launches field trip fund for thousands of public school students

"Abbott Elementary" creator and Philadelphia native Quinta Brunson is launching a field trip fund to help eliminate the costs of out-of-classroom learning experiences for students in Philadelphia's public schools.

Brunson is partnering with the Fund for the School District of Philadelphia to create the Quinta Brunson Field Trip Fund, aiming to support more than 117,000 students across the School District of Philadelphia by removing the expenses that often prevent schools from offering field trips, according to the announcement.

In a video on social media, the Emmy Award-winning producer and actor said she personally donated $20,000 to kick off the fund.

"Field trips were the most important thing to me as a kid. Getting outside of the four walls of my classroom and into the world I'm pretty sure I changed my life," Brunson said on Instagram. "Let me know the world is bigger than I thought, even in my own city of Philadelphia."

The Fund for the School District of Philadelphia, an independent nonprofit organization that raises money for the district, announced the project on Giving Tuesday and is accepting donations online from the public.

All donations will go directly toward resources for out-of-classroom trips, according to the nonprofit.