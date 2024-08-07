USA's Quincy Hall passes 3 runners in final stretch to win gold medal in Olympic 400 meters

Quincy Hall wins U.S. another gold medal Quincy Hall wins U.S. another gold medal after comeback victory 03:07

Quincy Hall became the latest American to electrify Olympic track and field with an out-of-nowhere comeback Wednesday night, sprinting from far behind in the 400 meters to reel in three runners and capture the gold medal.

Hall, buried in fourth place as the runners rounded the last bend, outran the runner on his outside, then two more to the inside to cross the line in 43.40 seconds, the fourth-fastest time ever.

Britain's Matthew Hudson-Smith took silver, finishing in 43.44 seconds and Muzala Samukonga of Zambia won bronze, finishing in 43.74 seconds.

USA's Quincy Hall (L) competes to win ahead of Britain's Matthew Hudson-Smith (R) and Zambia's Muzala Samukonga (C) in the men's 400m final of the athletics event at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games at Stade de France in Saint-Denis, north of Paris, on August 7, 2024. MARTIN BERNETTI/AFP via Getty Images

Hall celebrated his improbable comeback by collapsing on the track and making a snow angel motion.

"I've got determination," Hall said. "That's what got me to that line. A lot of hurt, a lot of pain."

Hall is the first American since LaShawn Merritt in 2008 to capture gold in the one-lap race. His victory came an evening after American Cole Hocker came from far behind late to beat the favorites in the men's 1,500.

Hall, the 26-year-old who breeds dogs and loves riding horses, looked out of the running in a race that's all about pace and, more often than not, the problem is going too fast too soon.

He was 5 meters behind Hudson-Smith and 2012 champion Kirani James, both to his left, and as they rounded the final curve, and was making up ground on Jareem Richards to his outside for what looked like would be a good battle for bronze.

By the end, James and Richards were afterthoughts, Hall was thrusting his chest at the line to beat the Brit and Samukonga had also come from out of nowhere to take third.

The new champ's reaction when he crossed the line: "I just won. It's over. Next four years, I can say I'm Olympic champion."

