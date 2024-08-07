Olympians have heated exchange after 4-man pileup in 5,000-meter heat: "He took me out"

Pushing and shoving in one race on the track. A cameraman walking into the action in another. Leg cramps and untimely misses in the field.

The often-routine qualifying rounds at Olympic track and field took some strange turns Wednesday with a four-man pileup in one men's 5,000-meter heat, a cameraman who walked into the other and drama in the high jump that left the defending co-champions in dire straits.

The biggest crash came in the first of two men's 5,000 heats when Britain's George Mills and France's Hugo Hay traded elbows, triggering a pileup involving Mills and three others who came crashing down like dominoes.

After the race, Mills shoved his finger in Hay's face and Hay, who stayed upright despite the earlier contact, pushed Mills.

Great Britain's George Mills and France's Hugo Hay exchange words after the Men's 5000m heats at the Stade de France on the twelfth day of the 2024 Paris Olympic Games in France, on Wednesday August 7, 2024. Martin Rickett/PA Images via Getty Images

"He took me out," said Mills, the British silver medalist at the European Championship in June. "He could have stepped out."

Mills, who finished 18th in the race due to the crash, said he figured that because "Hay is French and we're in France" he had little chance of being moved through to the final. But the referee determined Mills and the three others were disadvantaged by the contact and moved all into the final.

Mills told the BBC that he had been stepped on.

"I think it's pretty clear. I got stepped on as I was about to kick in the home straight and boom, the French lad took me down," Mills said, according to The Guardian.

Spain's Thierry Ndikumwenayo (2L), Britain's George Mills (L) and Refugee Team's Dominic Lokinyomo Lobalu (back) fall as other athletes compete in the men's 5000m heat of the athletics event at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games at Stade de France in Saint-Denis, north of Paris, on August 7, 2024. JEWEL SAMAD/AFP via Getty Images

There was more drama in the second heat when a cameraman moseying across the racing surface stepped in the path of the runners midway through the race. Everyone changed course without incident, but heading into the final stretch, American runner Abdihamid Nur, a medal contender, fell and finished last.

About the only thing that went as expected was two-time world champion Jakob Ingebrigtsen of Norway qualifying first in 13 minutes, 51.59 seconds. Ingebrigtsen was competing less than 15 hours after he stunningly failed to finish in the medals in the 1,500.

Gianmarco Tamberi and Mutaz Barshim, who famously agreed to share the gold medal in Tokyo took their friendship to a new level during a difficult qualifying round.

Both advanced despite physical issues. At one point, with Barshim writhing in pain with what looked like a cramp in his calf, Tamberi came over and massaged his buddy's leg. Later, the medical staff took over.

Barshim finished in good enough shape to clear 2.27 meters, which put him into Saturday's final.

Both gentlemen could use some rest.

"Nothing is good right now," Tamberi said.

Tamberi has already had an eventful Olympics, losing his wedding ring in the Seine River while taking care of flag bearer duties for Italy during the opening ceremony. He then returned home and was hospitalized for what he described on Instagram as a "probable" kidney stone issue, and a fever of 101.8 degrees.

Back in Paris, the Italian cleared 2.24 meters despite touching the bar slightly on his second jump. He went on to miss all three of his attempts at 2.27 and had to wait to make sure he qualified - he did because only one man in his qualifying group, Hamish Kerr, cleared that height.

There was also a crash in the women's 100 hurdles when Michelle Jenneke of Australia got tripped up going over the third barrier.

She got up and continued competing in the wrong lane, clipped the fourth hurdle, too, but managed to reach the finish, which is all you need to do to advance to the repechage round.

Defending champion Jasmine Camacho-Quinn of Puerto Rico qualified with the morning's best time, 12.42 seconds.

There was less drama in the men's 800 heats as worlds silver medalist Emmanuel Wanyonyi of Kenya led in 1:44.64. Tokyo silver medalist Maria Andrejczyk of Poland led the women's javelin qualifying.

The Spanish pair of Alvaro Martin and Maria Perez won the race walk mixed relay ahead of teams from Ecuador and Australia.

Later, medals were to be handed out in the women's pole vault, men's discus, men's 400 and men's 3,000 steeplechase.

Also, Noah Lyles races in the 200 semifinals as he attempts to complete a sprint double after his photo-finish victory in the 100.

American Cole Hocker pulled the upset of the Games on Tuesday night, beating his personal-best time by almost 3 seconds to outrace favorites Ingebrigsten and Josh Kerr for the title at 1,500 meters.

About an hour after that surprise came an American victory most people saw coming when Gabby Thomas powered through the curve to win the 200-meter title in 21.83 seconds.

Her .25-second margin over 100 champ Julien Alfred was .11-second bigger than Hocker's, even though Thomas raced half a lap and Hocker nearly four.