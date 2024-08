Quincy Hall wins U.S. another gold medal after comeback victory Day 12 of the Paris Olympics brought a lot of good fortune for the U.S., which overtook China as the gold medal leader earlier this week. Quincy Hall pulled off a dramatic come-from-behind victory to secure the gold medal in Wednesday's men's 400-meter dash. "CBS Saturday Morning" co-host and CBS News and sports correspondent Dana Jacobson has an Olympic recap from Paris.