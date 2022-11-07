Watch CBS News
Local News

Questlove performing at election day concert in Philadelphia

By CBS3 Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Election Day is Tuesday and when you cast your ballot in Philadelphia, you could be treated to some free entertainment. Philly's own Questlove just announced he will be performing at City Hall beginning at 8 a.m. Tuesday. 

He'll be joined by other celebrity DJs including DJ Jazzy Jeff. 

Questlove said the pop-up concert is part of a nationwide effort to bring joy to the democratic process. 

CBS3 Staff
kyw-cbs-philly.jpg

The CBS3 Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSPhiladelphia.com.

First published on November 7, 2022 / 7:20 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.