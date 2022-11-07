Questlove performing at election day concert in Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Election Day is Tuesday and when you cast your ballot in Philadelphia, you could be treated to some free entertainment. Philly's own Questlove just announced he will be performing at City Hall beginning at 8 a.m. Tuesday.
He'll be joined by other celebrity DJs including DJ Jazzy Jeff.
Questlove said the pop-up concert is part of a nationwide effort to bring joy to the democratic process.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.