Quentin Grimes scores 28 as short-handed 76ers hold on to defeat Nets 104-97

Quentin Grimes scored a season-high 28 points and the Philadelphia 76ers held on for a 104-97 victory over the Brooklyn Nets on Saturday.

Grimes had eight rebounds for the short-handed 76ers, who were missing Joel Embiid, Tyrese Maxey and Kelly Oubre Jr., among other players. Justin Edwards scored 19 points while adding three steals.

Danny Wolf had 15 points and 10 rebounds for the Nets, who lost their third straight game. Josh Minott added 14 points.

The 76ers entered halftime up 53-31. Adem Bona's free throw with 3:02 left in the fourth quarter gave Philadelphia the lead for good at 88-87.

The Sixers shot 10.3 percentage points better from the field (46.3%) than the Nets (36.0%).

Up next

Sixers: Host the Trail Blazers on Sunday.

Nets: Host the Trail Blazers on Monday to begin a three-game homestand.