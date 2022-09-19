Queen Elizabeth II will be laid to rest, mourners pack Westminster Abbey

Queen Elizabeth II will be laid to rest, mourners are packing Westminster Abbey

Queen Elizabeth II will be laid to rest, mourners are packing Westminster Abbey

Queen Elizabeth II will be laid to rest, mourners are packing Westminster Abbey

LONDON (CBS) - She was 96 years old, 70 of those years she served on the throne. Monday the United Kingdom's longest-serving monarch will be laid to rest.

"This is her last act for us": The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II makes its final journey to Westminster Abbey in the procession leading to her funeral.



"If she could have chosen for herself, she would have probably had a funeral as simple as Prince Philip's." pic.twitter.com/gStR3DLtjV — CBS News (@CBSNews) September 19, 2022

We are bringing you live coverage all morning long, as mourners pack Westminster Abbey to say their final farewell to Queen Elizabeth II.

Coffin of Queen Elizabeth passes by our broadcast area as it makes its way to the entrance of Westminster Abbey. pic.twitter.com/kQH53cU1Bi — Jim Donovan (@jimdonovancbs3) September 19, 2022

World leaders, including President Biden, are in London for the monarch's funeral.

The United Kingdom remembered its late monarch in two minutes of silence.

2 minutes of silence right now for Queen Elizabeth. You can hear a pin drop outside Westminster Abbey. pic.twitter.com/7kq1seiL5C — Jim Donovan (@jimdonovancbs3) September 19, 2022

CBS3 is airing a special report at 5:30 a.m. Monday.