Quakertown community demands answers after anti-ICE protest turned into violent altercation with police chief

Not a seat was open inside the Quakertown School District building Thursday night.

In the crowd were concerned parents and community members demanding answers, transparency, and accountability following last week's student anti-ICE walkout, which ended in a violent confrontation with the Quakertown police chief.

"The community at large is pretty upset that would happen, many parents are pretty upset," said Karen Rodriguez, of Indivisible Bucks, a group fighting for progressive policies.

Last Friday, about 50 students walked out of school for an anti-ICE protest and soon clashed with police.

A video on social media captured Quakertown Police Chief Scott McElree, who wasn't in uniform, putting a student in a chokehold. Five teens were arrested after the altercation, but three have since been released as of Thursday, according to an attorney representing the teens.

Aarin Rumsey's daughter attended the protest and said she is standing up for her and the other students, especially when it comes to their safety.

"I think I am past the anger and frustration, and I am in action," she said. "I am turning the fatigue into fuel. I'm not anti police. I know that there are good people out there that take these jobs, and good teachers out there that take the job, not just for a check, but to make a difference."

One by one, parents directed their comments to the school board on how they handled the incident. The comments were mixed.

"If you want to protest, if you want your voices to be heard — do it without violating laws, breaking policy causing problems," a man said.

"Families deserve clarity and a concrete plan for how situations like this will be handled in the future," a woman said. "It is the district's responsibility to ensure that students are not left to choose between their voice and safety."



Right before the school district meeting, there was a small gathering to bring the community together. Everyone said they are in this for the kids."

"There is a lot of hope this situation," a woman said. "In that, I hope that our community can rise out of this as a community who did it right."