Quadruple shooting in Chester leaves one dead, police say

By Alexandra Simon

CHESTER, Pa. (CBS) -- Police in Chester, Delaware County are investigating a quadruple shooting that left one man dead late Saturday night.

According to Chester Police Commissioner Steven Gretsky, the shooting happened just before midnight on Aug. 24 near MacDonald and Butler streets.

Police said all four victims were adult males, and one person was pronounced dead at the scene. The three other victims were taken to a local hospital, where two are in stable condition and one man is considered critical after being shot in the head, Gretsky said.

Police are actively looking for any witnesses or videos that captured the shooting.

This is a developing story. CBS News Philadelphia will share more details as new information becomes available.

