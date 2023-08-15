Puppy reunited with family in Newark after going missing during severe storms

Puppy reunited with family in Delaware after going missing during last week's storms

NEWARK, Del. (CBS) -- A puppy that went missing for several days after last week's storm in New Castle County has finally been reunited with her family.

A seven-month-old, 90-pound Great Pyrenees named Ophelia is happy to now be walking again with her owner, Arlene Glasser.

Ophelia went missing from her family for four long days following a powerful storm that left a path of destruction in Newark.

Glasser said she never lost hope and kept praying.

CBS News Philadelphia was in Newark last week, talking to Glasser's husband, Steve, about the pain and heartache he was enduring while Ophelia's family searched for her.

"86 pounds. Can't find her," Steve Glasser said. "It was a puppy. I don't wish this on nobody."

Steve Glaser told CBS Philadelphia at the time a storm had knocked over a big tree that slammed into their home and caused part of the ceiling to collapse. A portion of it fell on top of his wife, trapping her.

"I was just in the fetal position and when I opened my eyes I was just scared. I was scared to death. And I'm thinking I'm going to die here. This is how they're going to find me," Arlene Glasser said.

But her husband urged her to pull herself towards him.

"God just gave me the strength to just move everything," Arlene Glaser said. "I got cuts and bruises. and he just grabbed my hand and threw me down those steps and said run."

She later learned at the hospital she had three fractured ribs, and that her dog, Ophelia, couldn't be found. Multiple searches turned up nothing.

Then on Thursday, during another search, Ophelia was discovered under a pile of debris in their home's sunroom alive.

"I was hysterical crying. I was hysterical crying," Arlene Glaser said.

A photo shows Ophelia dirty but happy as she was taken to the vet.

Arlene Glaser said she feels very lucky.

"I'm just grateful nobody's life was lost," she added.

Ophelia has some scrapes and bruises but other than that the vet gave her a good bill of health.

The Glasser family is staying in a hotel until they can rebuild their home