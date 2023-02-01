Watch CBS News
Puppies up for adoption at this shelter, sending 4 to the Puppy Bowl

By CBS3 Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

Check out these cute dogs who will be playing for the Lombarky trophy
Check out these cute dogs who will be playing for the Lombarky trophy 01:00

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- We've got two championship games happening this month, the Super Bowl and the Puppy Bowl! 

The fluffy, friendly competition is back and don't worry, this bowl game does not require you to know a single sports rule.

4 puppies from Brandywine SPCA will be at Puppy Bowl 03:10

This is the Puppy Bowl's 19th year of highlighting the adorable rescue pups that are available for adoption. 

Sixty-seven rescue organizations will be participating, including the Brandywine Valley SPCA, who stopped by our studio with some adoptable pups this morning. 

Our Chandler Lutz caught up with the Brandywine SPCA team and their pups, Tia and Ireland who are gearing up for their Puppy Bowl debut on Team Ruff. You can watch in the video above.

Our puppies made the team! 🏈 We're so excited to have four BVSPCA alums taking part in Puppy Bowl, the biggest presence...

Posted by Brandywine Valley SPCA on Tuesday, December 6, 2022
