Punxsutawney, Pa. preps for Groundhog Day

By CBS3 Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Did you know it's a holiday week? This Thursday, Feb. 2, is Groundhog Day! 

Thousands of people from all around the world are making the journey to see Punxsutawney Phil make his 2023 grand debut. 

Will he crawl out of his hole and see his shadow meaning we're dealt six more weeks of winter? Or will he keep on crawling unbothered, indicating early spring weather is right around the corner?

The town of Punxsutawney, in Jefferson County, is getting ready for the wave of tourists coming in for Thursday's celebration. Only about 6,000 people live in the town. But come Groundhog Day, there will be up to 20,000 to 30,000 people in Punxsutawney.

But even if good ol' Phil sees his shadow on Thursday, the Punxsutawney locals say they love him regardless. 

And tune in on CBSPhiladelphia.com and our streaming service, CBS News Philadelphia, to watch a livestream from Punsuxtawney. Will Phil see his shadow?

