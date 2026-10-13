Delaware County honors good Samaritans who lifted Volkswagen to save trapped woman

Last month, good Samaritans showed strength in numbers in Delaware County, Pennsylvania. They gave it everything they got and lifted a Volkswagen Beetle off of a woman pinned underneath.

On Tuesday night at the Prospect Park Borough building, they were honored as outstanding citizens for their quick thinking, courage and life-saving acts.

"My daughter was like, 'You're a hero,'" Albert Laing Jr. said. "They think I am a superhero."

"It feels good," Karl Wise said. "I try to help when I can if I can do it."

"It was an honor to come out and be recognized," Chrissy Vollmer said.

Underneath that car was a 44-year-old woman. She became trapped after her e-bike and the car collided. She was taken to the hospital with a chest injury. The bystanders said they knew they were up against time and had to take matters into their own hands to save her life.

"It felt like I was in a football game," Laing Jr. said. "In a way like everybody was just doing their part and we were one band. Everybody came together."

"For them to just put themselves at risk in the middle of the street, lifting a vehicle, no special equipment and certainly no special training, it just speaks so well of them and our community," Prospect Park Police Chief Dave Madonna said.

While they are extremely humble and thankful for the award, they are just happy the woman was OK and hope others would do the same for them.

"Help your community," Laing Jr. said. "Help your neighbor out. Be there for one another."