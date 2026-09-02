Video shows good Samaritans lift vintage Volkswagen to rescue woman pinned underneath

A group of good Samaritans banded together and lifted a vintage Volkswagen Beetle off a woman pinned underneath the vehicle after a crash.

Video shared by police in Prospect Park, Pennsylvania, shows the moments after the crash at 11th and Lincoln avenues on Monday morning.

Police say about six or seven people ran over to help lift the vehicle and pull the woman to safety.

The woman was riding an e-bike when the crash occurred. Police said she was riding at a high speed and trying to pass vehicles to get to an appointment.

Prospect Park Police

The woman had a severe chest injury and was taken to Lankenau Hospital, where she was placed in stable condition.

Police said the Volkswagen driver was not at fault in the crash. He was using his turn signal as he turned into the intersection, and then the e-bike collided with the car.