Watch CBS News
Local News

Video shows good Samaritans lift vintage Volkswagen to rescue woman pinned underneath

By
Joe Brandt
Digital Content Producer, CBS Philadelphia
Joe Brandt has been a digital content producer for CBS News Philadelphia since 2022. He is a Temple University graduate and was born and raised in Pitman, NJ.
Read Full Bio
Joe Brandt,
Madeleine Wright
Madeleine Wright
Madeleine Wright is a bilingual general assignment reporter for CBS News Philadelphia who is fluent in Spanish. She joined the team in January 2022 and was named the Delaware County reporter in July 2023.
Read Full Bio
Madeleine Wright

/ CBS Philadelphia

Add CBS News on Google

A group of good Samaritans banded together and lifted a vintage Volkswagen Beetle off a woman pinned underneath the vehicle after a crash.

Video shared by police in Prospect Park, Pennsylvania, shows the moments after the crash at 11th and Lincoln avenues on Monday morning.

Police say about six or seven people ran over to help lift the vehicle and pull the woman to safety.

The woman was riding an e-bike when the crash occurred. Police said she was riding at a high speed and trying to pass vehicles to get to an appointment.

prospect-park-pennsylvania-volkswagen-rescue.jpg
Prospect Park Police

The woman had a severe chest injury and was taken to Lankenau Hospital, where she was placed in stable condition.

Police said the Volkswagen driver was not at fault in the crash. He was using his turn signal as he turned into the intersection, and then the e-bike collided with the car.

In:

© 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue