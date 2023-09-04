Project HOME worker fulfills childhood dream of helping other kids during backpack giveaway

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Project HOME held a backpack giveaway and cookout Friday near the James Widener Ray Homes.

"All the children get in line, right here, right here," David Brown said. "Get in line and receive your backpacks."

This event may have been held by Project HOME, the longtime nonprofit that fights homelessness. But it was actually the brainchild of Brown when he was a young boy years ago.

"This was a dream I had at 13 when I was homeless," Brown said.

Brown works for Project HOME. He lives in one of their residences, too. For the past 11 years, he turned his childhood wish into reality for kids in Philadelphia, helping them get ready for school, and have a little fun at the same time.

"So I said, if I ever got a job little kids will have a hot dog Memorial Day, Fourth of July, and Labor Day," Brown said.

They also had burgers and two must-haves for fifth-grader Saadiyah Johnson.

"My favorite thing here is the bouncy house and the water ice," Johnson said.

The giveaway took a load off Andrea Robinson, who said she is raising her goddaughter.

"Prices are so high right now. So now, you have a means that you have at least a starter kit," Robinson said.

"In high school, it's really no joke," high-school freshman Saahir Heard said. "They start tightening up on writing materials and stuff. So, for you all to come out and give us bookbags and stuff, I feel like that was a real nice thing."

Brown said he will continue trying to help students.

"And that's what we are going to try to do for the next 11 years," Brown said.

Brown, who is Muslim, said this was also an interfaith effort. Muslim leaders teamed up with the Archdiocese of Philadelphia, whose members supplied the backpacks.