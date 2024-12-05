Princess Diana Eagles jacket back on sale at Mitchell & Ness in Philadelphia

The 1990s Eagles varsity jacket made famous by Princess Diana is back on sale at Mitchell & Ness in Philadelphia.

The international fashion piece returned to shelves over a year ago. The jacket sold out within minutes, and a bidding war ensued between "Always Sunny" stars Kaitlin Olson and Rob McElhenney.

Mitchell & Ness said a limited restock of the letterman jacket went on sale at 10 a.m. Thursday online. The company said a limited quantity was available to buy in person at its flagship store in Philadelphia and Eagles team stores.

The jacket is also available on Mitchell & Ness, Fanatics and the Eagles' team store websites. Its retail price is $400.

"Don't miss your second chance at a piece that represents the intersectionality of fashion, sport and royalty," Mitchell & Ness wrote on Instagram.

Customers are limited to one jacket, and Mitchell & Ness recommends buying one size smaller than their true-to-size fit.

How Princess Diana got a '90s Eagles bomber jacket

In the early 1990s, Princess Diana made the Kelly Green varsity jacket famous worldwide. She was even featured on the cover of the June 13, 1994 edition of People Magazine wearing it.

According to Marnie Schneider, the granddaughter of former team owner Leonard Tose, Princess Diana wasn't an Eagles fan. However, she loved the Birds' colors. Schneider told CBS News Philadelphia last year that the idea for Princess Diana to wear the jacket sprung at the funeral of Princess of Monaco Grace Kelly, a Philadelphia native.

Diana, Princess of Wales (1961 - 1997) wearing a Philadelphia Eagles jacket to drop off her son Prince Harry at Wetherby School in London, January 1991. Prince William is accompanying them. Jayne Fincher/Princess Diana Archive/Getty Images

At Kelly's funeral, an Eagles employee talked with the Princess of Wales and later told Tose he wanted to send Princess Diana some T-shirts. According to Schneider, T-shirts wouldn't suffice.

"My grandfather said she's a princess, you can't send her just T-shirts, we've got to do something special for this woman," Schneider said.

Schneider said Tose sent Princess Diana a gift box with the now-famous varsity jacket.