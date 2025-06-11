Pride flag stolen from home in Upper Moreland, Pennsylvania, during Pride Month; police searching for thief

Police are searching for a man who took a Pride flag from a Montgomery County, Pennsylvania, home on Monday and drove away.

The flag was at a home on Horsham Road in Upper Moreland Township when the suspect, a white man in all black clothing who was driving a black Toyota Prius, pulled up outside the home and ripped down the flag.

Upper Moreland Township Police

Home surveillance camera images provided by police show the man walking up the home's driveway before leaving with the flag. The Upper Moreland Police Department shared the images on Facebook.

The department says anyone who recognizes the man should reach out to tsmith@uppermoreland.org or submit an anonymous tip at uppermorelandpd.org.

June 1 marked the start of Pride Month, which celebrates the LGBTQ community with parades, marches and cultural events timed with the anniversary of the Stonewall Riots in New York. Philadelphia kicked off the month with the Pride March and Festival on June 1.