Preventing porch pirates: Solutions to keep your holiday deliveries safe

As your holiday deliveries start to arrive, don't let porch pirates steal your Christmas.

According to the USPS Office of Inspector General, it's estimated as many as 1 in 4 Americans have had a package stolen since 2023. The actual number could be much higher because authorities say too few people report it, which makes the problem difficult to track.

Philadelphia ranked second in Safewise's list of the top 10 worst cities for package theft in 2024.

But the good news is you have plenty of free and affordable options to prevent it from happening to you.

Alternative mailboxes

Local small businesses offering private mailboxes are booming in Philly.

"We do one thing and one thing only, which is help you end missed and stolen packages," said Napoleon Suarez, who owns Fishbox in the city's Bella Vista neighborhood.

Suarez started the business in 2015 but said things really took off during the pandemic when we all started doing more of our shopping online.

The business operates essentially like a P.O. Box where customers can divert their deliveries and pick them up within 30 days. At Fishbox, you can opt for a monthly membership or pay a fee per pickup.

Similar startups in the city operate under names like Stash Spot, Schlep's and Package Safe Club.

Suarez said their lack of size restrictions sets them apart from more traditional P.O. Box options.

"If it fits through that door, we'll accept it," he said.

UPS and USPS offer similar services at varying rates, depending on the location and box size.

Insurance

For $120 a year, PorchPals will reimburse consumers for up to three stolen packages worth as much as $2,000 each.

PorchPals CEO James Moore said the claims process is simple. Members answer a handful of questions, including what was stolen, and provide the company with a receipt and shipping tracking number.

The plan covers all sorts of deliveries, from groceries to furniture and electronics.

Pickup points

You can opt to pick up your Amazon packages at retail partners, like Kohl's and Whole Foods. But store hours may vary.

Amazon cancels and refunds orders if they aren't picked up within five calendar days.

You can also choose to pick up your packages from Amazon's secure self-serve lockers. You just have to find an Amazon locker location near you.

"We have more than 25,000 locations across the U.S. where people can have your packages sent including Whole Foods or one of our hub lockers," said Amazon spokesperson Richard Rocha.

UPS now offers pickup at select CVS locations and will hold it for up to seven days.

Amazon options

The retail giant offers several options for deliveries, from allowing you to specify a hidden drop-off location through the app or website to selecting a designated delivery day through its Amazon Day feature.

